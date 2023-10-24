Ronny Chieng to Bring THE LOVE TO HATE IT Tour to Paramount Theatre in April

Ronny Chieng, one of the most popular touring comedians and one of the most exciting voices in comedy is hitting the road with a brand-new hour of stand-up. The tour comes to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, April 5th at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 AM at ParamountDenver.com.

About Ronny Chieng:

Ronny Chieng is a standup comedian, actor and Correspondent on "The Daily Show". In addition to two Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Ronny has starred in "Crazy Rich Asians", Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "M3GAN", "American Born Chinese", "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.", "Vacation Friends 2", "Joy Ride" and will star in the upcoming Hulu series "Interior Chinatown".