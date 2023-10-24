Ronny Chieng to Bring THE LOVE TO HATE IT Tour to Paramount Theatre in April

The performance will take place o April 5th.
Ronny Chieng, one of the most popular touring comedians and one of the most exciting voices in comedy is hitting the road with a brand-new hour of stand-up. The tour comes to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, April 5th at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 AM at ParamountDenver.com.
Ronny Chieng is a standup comedian, actor and Correspondent on "The Daily Show". In addition to two Netflix stand-up comedy specials, Ronny has starred in "Crazy Rich Asians", Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "M3GAN", "American Born Chinese", "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.", "Vacation Friends 2", "Joy Ride" and will star in the upcoming Hulu series "Interior Chinatown".
