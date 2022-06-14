Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Will Open CINDERELLA This Weekend

What unforeseen magic lurks at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre as the bell tolls this weekend? The opening of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella! Playing Friday night, June 17th, and Saturday night, June 18th at 8:00pm - don't miss this endearing story.

Featuring a thoroughly modern twist of this magical fairy tale, the recent Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella brings new life to the story of a young woman who dreams of - and achieves - a better life. This contemporary take on the classic tale features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner", Impossible/It's Possible", and "Ten Minutes Ago". See this one again for the first time, and bring the whole family!

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit our website, www.rockymountainrep.com. The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website also has additional information regarding all of our 2022 season shows: Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Desperate Measures, and Beehive - the 60s Musical. It will be an amazing season - purchase your tickets today!