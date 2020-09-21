Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Presents Tiesto, Fitz and the Tantrums and More Virtually

Superstar DJ Tiesto kicks off the series this Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 21, 2020  
There's still some summer left, and music fans will get a final week's worth of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

In conjunction with Nugs.net, Red Rocks will feature four nights of shows available for live stream: Tiesto (Thursday), Fitz and the Tantrums (Friday), Billy Strings (Saturday) and Lotus (Sunday). In-venue tickets will be available for Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Lotus and limited to 175 fans in keeping with Colorado Covid guidelines.

"This is a great opportunity for fans everywhere to check out the magic of Red Rocks," said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. "This is some fun variety and then we'll get to our off-season maintenance and look forward to a busy 2021." Construction on a new stage roof at Red Rocks begins Sept. 28.

Superstar DJ Tiesto kicks off the series this Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., with in-venue tickets and a free livestream. Tiesto has been a dance fan favorite at Red Rocks since 2007.

Pop rockers Fitz & The Tantrums played a sold-out Red Rocks in June 2019 and the high-energy band will perform Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. In-venue tickets will be available along with a pay-per-view livestream.

Guitarist and bluegrass star Billy Strings will perform a livestream-only pay-per-view show Saturday night, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Electronic jam band Lotus get a rare 2020 do-over Sunday night (Sept. 26) - the last night of the season - as the Red Rocks favorite was scheduled to play in April, just as venues worldwide began shutting down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Lotus live and livestream show starts at 7:00 p.m.

All livestreams will be presented in HD and 4K.

All show times are in the Mountain Time Zone. In-venue tickets for shows (Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, Lotus), limited to 175 fans, are on sale Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. through AXS.com. For more information, visit redrocksonline.com.


