Red Rocks Amphitheatre Presents Tiesto, Fitz and the Tantrums and More Virtually

There's still some summer left, and music fans will get a final week's worth of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

In conjunction with Nugs.net, Red Rocks will feature four nights of shows available for live stream: Tiesto (Thursday), Fitz and the Tantrums (Friday), Billy Strings (Saturday) and Lotus (Sunday). In-venue tickets will be available for Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Lotus and limited to 175 fans in keeping with Colorado Covid guidelines.

"This is a great opportunity for fans everywhere to check out the magic of Red Rocks," said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. "This is some fun variety and then we'll get to our off-season maintenance and look forward to a busy 2021." Construction on a new stage roof at Red Rocks begins Sept. 28.

Superstar DJ Tiesto kicks off the series this Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., with in-venue tickets and a free livestream. Tiesto has been a dance fan favorite at Red Rocks since 2007.

Pop rockers Fitz & The Tantrums played a sold-out Red Rocks in June 2019 and the high-energy band will perform Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. In-venue tickets will be available along with a pay-per-view livestream.

Guitarist and bluegrass star Billy Strings will perform a livestream-only pay-per-view show Saturday night, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Electronic jam band Lotus get a rare 2020 do-over Sunday night (Sept. 26) - the last night of the season - as the Red Rocks favorite was scheduled to play in April, just as venues worldwide began shutting down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Lotus live and livestream show starts at 7:00 p.m.

All livestreams will be presented in HD and 4K.

All show times are in the Mountain Time Zone. In-venue tickets for shows (Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, Lotus), limited to 175 fans, are on sale Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. through AXS.com. For more information, visit redrocksonline.com.

