Rachel Scanlon To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square This Weekend

Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square is welcoming LA-based comedian Rachel Scanlon for a limited run of performances from July 17 through 19. Known for her high-energy style and sharp wit, Scanlon is currently touring across the U.S. with her critically acclaimed hour Gay Fantasy, which premiered in June to sold-out audiences.

Scanlon is the co-host of the hit podcast and live show Two Dykes and a Mic, and has been featured on Don't Tell Comedy, Straight Up, Stand Up (Just For Laughs), and Comedy Central. Originally from Minnesota, she has become a standout voice in queer comedy and a rising star in the national stand-up scene.

Hailed for her authentic and fearless approach to comedy, Scanlon continues to grow her fanbase with every city she visits. Audiences in Denver will have the chance to experience her latest material across five shows.

Performance Schedule at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday, July 17 at 7:30 PM – $20

Friday, July 18 at 7:15 PM and 9:30 PM – $25

Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 PM and 8:15 PM – $25

Advance tickets are available at www.comedyworks.com or by calling the box office.