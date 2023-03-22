RACHEL BLOOM: DEATH, LET ME DO MY SPECIAL Comes To Boulder Theater, July 29- 2nd- Show Added!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 22, 2023  

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes Rachel Bloom: DEATH, LET ME DO MY SPECIAL coming to Boulder Theater on Saturday, July 29 at 8:00pm.

Due to demand, a second show has been added! Tickets are $45.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale now! Tickets can be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com.

Rachel Bloom is an actress, comedian, producer, singer/songwriter and author. She is best known for co-creating, executive producing, and starring in the CW musical dramedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy, and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal." The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series. In 2019, Bloom sold out Radio City Music Hall performing CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: LIVE as well as at The London Palladium, the latter of which earned her a five-star review from The Guardian.

Bloom can also be seen starring in Hulu's comedy series REBOOT and Netflix's YOUR PLACE OR MINE. Her voiceover credits include TROLLS WORLD TOUR, THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2, BATMAN VS. TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, EXTINCT and CHIP 'N' DALES: RESCUE RANGERS. Television guest credits include PORTLANDIA, THE SIMPSONS, BOJACK HORSEMAN, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and iCARLY.  Bloom released her first book, I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are, in 2020 through Grand Central Publishing.




