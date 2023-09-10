Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL

Performances run through September 24.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep Photo 2 ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Photo 3 Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark
Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November Photo 4 Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November

Performance Now Theatre Company is currently presenting Seussical September 8 - 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at the link below or by calling 303-987-7845.

Check out the production photos below!

All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination are woven together in this joyous musical adventure. Seussical teaches the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs!

The talented cast includes Sarah Atkinson as JoJo, Christopher Boeckx as Cat in the Hat, Josh Harris as Horton, Brekken Baker as Mayzie, Nancy Evans Begley as Kangaroo, Sarah Forman as Gertrude, Keith Hershman as General Genghis, and many others.

Photo Credit: RDGPhotography

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL
Josh Harris and Chris Boeckx

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL
Adam Luhrs and Bethany Luhrs

Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL
Cast of Seussical




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Cypherbird Projects Launches in Boulder With an Immersive Variety Show at Junkyard Social Photo
Cypherbird Projects Launches in Boulder With an Immersive Variety Show at Junkyard Social

Cypherbird Projects launches in Boulder with an immersive mashup of performance art, plays, creative nonfiction, poetry, and interactive arts by Colorado Creatives on the theme of CONUNDRUMS. Learn more about the unique event here!

2
Josh Wolf Comes to Comedy Works South This Week Photo
Josh Wolf Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Wolf will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Learn more about how to catch the comedian, actor, and author here!

3
Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November Photo
Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November

AEG Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome HASAN MINHAJ: OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre at The Denver Performing Arts Complex. Learn more about how to catch Hasan Minhaj in Denver here!

4
Lil Rel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square Photo
Lil Rel Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Milton “Lil Rel” Howery is a West Side Chicago native actor, comedian, writer and producer. Known for breakout roles in The Carmichael Show, as well as in the Oscar-winning horror film Get Out. Howery has become a comedic staple in Chicago and a rising star nationally.  His hilarious storytelling has allowed him to become an increasingly iconic personality.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Swan Lake
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra with Edward W. Hardy
UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall (9/25-9/25)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CMDance presents the 2023 Denver Jazz Festival
Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Studio Loft (9/15-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Random Acts of Kindness"
Su Teatro (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble - Songs of Brazil and music of the Bronx horns
Parsons Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You