Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL

Performances run through September 24.
POPULAR
Performance Now Theatre Company is currently presenting Seussical September 8 - 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at the link below or by calling 303-987-7845.
Check out the production photos below!
All of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and JoJo, a little boy with a big imagination are woven together in this joyous musical adventure. Seussical teaches the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs!
The talented cast includes Sarah Atkinson as JoJo, Christopher Boeckx as Cat in the Hat, Josh Harris as Horton, Brekken Baker as Mayzie, Nancy Evans Begley as Kangaroo, Sarah Forman as Gertrude, Keith Hershman as General Genghis, and many others.
Photo Credit: RDGPhotography
Josh Harris and Chris Boeckx
Adam Luhrs and Bethany Luhrs
Cast of Seussical
Videos
|Colorado Ballet Presents Swan Lake
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (10/06-10/15)
|University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra with Edward W. Hardy
UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall (9/25-9/25)PHOTOS
|Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
|CMDance presents the 2023 Denver Jazz Festival
Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Studio Loft (9/15-9/18)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
|Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
|Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
|Stories on Stage presents "Random Acts of Kindness"
Su Teatro (9/17-9/17)
|CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble - Songs of Brazil and music of the Bronx horns
Parsons Theatre (9/08-9/17)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You