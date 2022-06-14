OddKnock Productions to Present Immersive Production FROM ON HIGH in Abandoned IMAC Building

After a successful summer of shows in the now demolished NoVacancy warehouse, OddKnock Productions will return to RiNO for the second summer in a row, bringing art to another iconic Denver building. Closed to the public for the last 50 years, OddKnock is throwing open the doors to the iconic IMAC building and inviting audiences back inside for their newest production From on High.

"We are so excited to be able to make a mark on these liminal spaces before they disappear," said Brendan Duggan, Director, "and to offer people the opportunity to explore what has been an icon on Larimer Street for such a very long time."

From on High is an evening-length immersive theater work that welcomes audiences into an absurd corporate environment with an obsessive work culture. Audiences enter as new employees of BANR, a tremendously large and influential corporation, at the start of their work week. Throughout the 90 minute performance, they are free to explore the eccentric 80s office, interact with the characters that work there, and uncover the depths of devotion that BANR requires.

"There's been a great shift in the way people view work/life balance," Zach Martens, Experience Design Director notes. "We're blending familiar work life with the bizarre to discover exactly where those limits lay."

From on High opens June 17th for a limited run, with performances running Wednesday to Sunday. Audiences are limited for this intimate performance and prices start at $45.