Myq Kaplan Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, August 11 - 13

Comedy Works has announced that Myq Kaplan will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Myq Kaplan is a comedian named "Mike" Kaplan.

Myq has been seen on The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. He has had his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special and a one-hour special on Netflix called Small, Dork, and Handsome.

Myq was a finalist on season seven of Last Comic Standing and most recently appeared on America's Got Talent.

His album Vegan Mind Meld was one of iTunes' top 10 comedy albums of the year, and his newest album A.K.A. debuted at #1. The New York Times called it "invigoratingly funny" and included it among its five "coronavirus best new comedy specials"..."to remind you of the old normal." And here we are in the new weird! Enjoy!