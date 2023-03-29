Matteo Lane Comes to Paramount Theatre in September

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment present MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $39.50 - $79.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com

MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. He has performed stand up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY, THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and THE COMEDY JAM, as well as HBO's CRASHING. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.