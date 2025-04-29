Jonathan Van Ness to Perform at Paramount Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present Jonathan Van Ness: HOT & HEALED at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, October 25th at 6:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2nd at 10:00am and may be purchased now.



About Jonathan Van Ness:

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-winning television personality, 3x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian, celebrity hairstylist, and founder of JVN Hair. He stars on Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning reboot series “Queer Eye,” where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate; and he hosts the popular podcast, “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.” Jonathan also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series “Gay of Thrones,” a witty social commentary series recapping HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.’

Fresh off two successful worldwide comedy tours, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing and Imaginary Living Room Olympian, which sold out theaters in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Jonathan is bringing their new show, Hot & Healed, to cities around the US, Canada and abroad. Unfiltered comedy, wildly entertaining and fun, the show is a celebration of joy and a showcase for all the sides of JVN you have never seen before.

