Jim Breuer Brings FREEDOM OF LAUGHTER Tour to Colorado, August 17 - 21

Jim Breuer is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this summer with his Freedom of Laughter Tour. The tour kicks off at the Loonees Comedy Corner in Colorado Springs from Wednesday, August 17 - Thursday, August 18. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 24 at 10am at looneescc.com.

Next up is Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, CO on Friday August 19. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 24 at 10am at mesatheater.com.

The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO follows on Saturday, August 20. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 24 at 10am at stanleylive.com.

The tour concludes at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village, CO on Sunday, August 21. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 24 at 10am at comedyworks.com.

Breuer came to national attention during his seasons on Saturday Night Live (1995-98), a rebuilding era whose cast featured Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm Macdonald. But don't call him "Goat Boy" (one of his characters on SNL) or ask him to do his Joe Pesci impression. Those things are eons ago. Some even still associate him with "Half Baked," a stoner comedy flick from around that time that starred Dave Chappelle and featured cameos by Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Tommy Chong.

Many of Breuer's newer fans know him from the multitude of hilarious hours he's spent as a guest on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." Howard's hosted some of pop culture's biggest comedy icons over the past 30 years, yet Breuer gets people telling him he's their favorite guest ever. "Howard's audiences know comedy," he says. "If they come and I'm not funny, they're not coming back." That's never happened and never going to. Breuer was also the host of "Fridays with Jim Breuer" Sirius XM, originally known as "Breuer Unleashed." He currently hosts a podcast called "The Jim Breuer Podcast," which is available on iTunes and JimBreuer.com.