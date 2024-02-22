Jeff Jenson Brings 'Deceptions: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading' to Wonders Hub Stage Next Month

Jeff Jenson will bring 'Deceptions: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading' to Wonders Hub Stage next month. The performance is on Saturday, March 16.

Prepare to be spellbound as Jeff Jenson's cutting-edge magic, small-scale illusions, and "mind games" seamlessly blend with a touch of light-hearted comedy. This show is not just about tricks; it's about creating memories.

"Deceptions" features mind-boggling sleight-of-hand, daring feats, and classic magical acts that will leave audiences of all ages in awe. It's a night where every moment promises to be as engaging as it is enchanting – a perfect blend of magic and wonder.

Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level.