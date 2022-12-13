Ian Bagg Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week
Performances run December 14 - 17.
Ian Bagg is a world-touring comedian and the co-host of the weekly hockey podcast, Enjoying Orange Slices with Jeff and Ian.
Life has been fantastic for this energetic and wildly funny boundary-pushing entertainer. His fast-paced, off-the-cuff, quick-witted, animated style has him winning over television audiences. He placed in the finals of NBC's Last Comic Standing. He made appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show, a half-hour comedy featured on Comedy Central and HBO, not to mention one-hour specials on Showtime Ian Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You and Amazon Prime Conversations. It also has earned him roles in award-winning movies like MVP 2.
Ian's fast-paced multi-direction show has made patrons want to see multiple shows on a weekend. The audience becomes characters in his performance as they answer questions. Most comedians have a monologue; Ian has a dialogue. Attend a show immediately and see why his high school history teacher asked Ian's parents if there was something he should know about Ian.
Comedy Works has announced that Ian Bagg will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:
Wednesday, December 14 / 8:00 PM / $18.00
Thursday, December 15 / 8:00 PM / $18.00
Friday, December 16 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00
Saturday, December 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00
