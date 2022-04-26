Greg Fitzsimmons Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer and host on TV, radio and his own podcast. Greg is host of the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast and The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM's Howard 101. A regular with Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show.

Greg's one-hour stand-up special, Life On Stage, was named a Top 10 Comedy Release of 2013 by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available as a CD, DVD and download. Greg's 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons, climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.

Recently, Greg was seen in the hit Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet. He spent five years as a panelist on VH1's Best Week Ever and hosted the Speed Channel's Pumped. He is a frequent guest on The Adam Carolla Show and The Joe Rogan Experience and has appeared on Comedy Bang Bang and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Greg wrote and appeared on all three seasons of the hit Judd Apatow HBO series, Crashing. Writing credits include HBO's Lucky Louie, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, and The Man Show. He has won four Daytime Emmys as a writer & producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "The Jury Award for Best Comedian" from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival, and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show Idiot Savants.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Greg Fitzsimmons will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, April 28 / 8:00 PM / $17.00

Friday, April 29 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, April 30 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com