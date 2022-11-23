GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE Second Show Announced At Newman Center, May 5

Comedy Works Entertainment presents GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Ticket prices are $35.00-45.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $99.00 plus applicable fees which includes preferred seating and a post-show meet and greet/photo opportunity with Giggly Squad. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

Join Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo on tour as they make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves. During quarantine, these depressed besties started doing Instagram lives every night, and that's when Giggly Squad was truly born. With over 15 million podcast listens, they've cultivated a cult-like following of gigglers who can't be managed. They discuss pop culture, fashion trends, trash men, mental health moments, dope documentaries, advice, and expose their personal lives. These live shows are lit.