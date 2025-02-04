Faythe Freese Will Perform 'From the Sea to the Stars: The Organ and Multimedia'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present world-renowned organist and pedagogue, Faythe Freese, performing a multimedia concert featuring the 32-rank McManis pipe organ. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 21 at the Wheat Ridge Center for Music and Arts, 7530 W. 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. This event is free, donations accepted. A “behind the curtain” discussion with the artist follows the program.

Scheduled works include J.S. Bach's Pièce d'orgue, Alesh Jermar's Revêtu de Lumière (Clad in Light) with recorded whale songs, and an excerpt from Hans Zimmer's score to the movie “Interstellar.” The program concludes with Sowerby’s Pageant.

Dr. Faythe Freese has made significant contributions to the field of organ music. She is not only a gifted performer but also an educator and mentor to many aspiring organists. Dr. Freese holds degrees in organ performance and church music from Indiana University. As a Fulbright scholar and Indiana University/Kiel Ausstausch Programme participant, she studied the works of Jean Langlais with the composer in France, and the works of Max Reger with Heinz Wunderlich in Germany.

She is renowned as a recitalist, performing across the United States, Europe, South Korea, and Singapore. Dr. Freese has the distinction of being the first American woman to record at L’Eglise de la Sainte-Trinité in Paris, a landmark instrument associated with notable organists such as Guilmant, Messiaen, and Hakim.

Throughout her career, she has commissioned new works for the organ, promoting contemporary compositions and expanding the repertoire for the instrument. Dr. Freese has been a featured performer and lecturer at numerous national and regional conventions of the American Guild of Organists. Her recordings, including “Sowerby at Trinity,” "Faythe Freese à l’Orgue de l’Eglise de la Sainte Trinité" and "The Freese Collection," have received critical acclaim.

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is an all-inclusive social organization that provides education, resources, performances and events for organ music enthusiasts and professionals throughout the Colorado. More information is available at www.agodrmc.org/our-programs.

Comments