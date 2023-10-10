Denver Center for the Performing Arts To Recruit 100 Volunteers For 2023/24 Season

DCPA looking to recruit 100 volunteers to assist with local productions.

Oct. 10, 2023

As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts stages the 2023/24 theatre season, the nonprofit organization is actively recruiting more than 100 volunteers to support its locally produced Theatre Company, Theatre for Young Audiences, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions. Individuals who love theatre and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

Volunteers are asked to commit to one shift every other week during the theatre season during which they will warmly greet patrons, provide information, distribute programs, direct patrons to their seats, and ensure the safety and comfort of guests while they attend DCPA productions.

In addition to complimentary tickets to Theatre Company productions, volunteers will receive:

- Ability to enjoy performances during scheduled shifts

- Special ticket offers to immersive Off-Center experiences, Broadway, and Cabaret performances

- Parking stipend for every shift

- 20% off DCPA education classes

- Special volunteer events

Volunteers are asked to:

- Be 18+ - Read and interpret tickets (digital and printed) in a dimly lit environment

- Arrive 90+ minutes prior to the posted curtain time and stay through duration of the performance, based on the needs of the Theatre Services Manager

- Utilize technology including email and volunteer scheduling platform

- Assist management with a variety of duties including emergency response - Provide and wear basic uniform essentials as detailed online  

The theatre season is currently underway and training sessions are scheduled throughout the fall. Interested individuals may visit Click Here to register.




1
Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes to Present INDESCRIBABLE, A Unique Dance Pro Photo
Phamaly Theatre Company & The Silhouettes to Present INDESCRIBABLE, A Unique Dance Production

Get ready to be amazed by Indescribable, a disability-affirming dance production presented by Phamaly Theatre Company and The Silhouettes. Experience the unique collaboration of professional dance with a disability lens at The Aurora Fox Arts Center in Denver, CO.

2
Single Tickets on Sale This Week For HAIRSPRAY, THE CHER SHOW, and More at Pikes Peak Cent Photo
Single Tickets on Sale This Week For HAIRSPRAY, THE CHER SHOW, and More at Pikes Peak Center

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce that single tickets to five shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

3
Coal Creek Theater to Present World Premiere Of THE LEGACY OF BAKER STREET Beginning This Photo
Coal Creek Theater to Present World Premiere Of THE LEGACY OF BAKER STREET Beginning This Month

Coal Creek Theater will present the World Premiere of 'The Legacy of Baker Street' in Louisville from October 27 to November 11.

4
Maddy Smith Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month Photo
Maddy Smith Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Comedy Works has announced that Maddy Smith will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

