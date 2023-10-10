Denver Center for the Performing Arts To Recruit 100 Volunteers For 2023/24 Season

As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts stages the 2023/24 theatre season, the nonprofit organization is actively recruiting more than 100 volunteers to support its locally produced Theatre Company, Theatre for Young Audiences, Cabaret, and Off-Center productions. Individuals who love theatre and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

Volunteers are asked to commit to one shift every other week during the theatre season during which they will warmly greet patrons, provide information, distribute programs, direct patrons to their seats, and ensure the safety and comfort of guests while they attend DCPA productions.

In addition to complimentary tickets to Theatre Company productions, volunteers will receive:

- Ability to enjoy performances during scheduled shifts

- Special ticket offers to immersive Off-Center experiences, Broadway, and Cabaret performances

- Parking stipend for every shift

- 20% off DCPA education classes

- Special volunteer events

Volunteers are asked to:

- Be 18+ - Read and interpret tickets (digital and printed) in a dimly lit environment

- Arrive 90+ minutes prior to the posted curtain time and stay through duration of the performance, based on the needs of the Theatre Services Manager

- Utilize technology including email and volunteer scheduling platform

- Assist management with a variety of duties including emergency response - Provide and wear basic uniform essentials as detailed online

The theatre season is currently underway and training sessions are scheduled throughout the fall. Interested individuals may visit Click Here to register.