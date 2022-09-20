Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for two new Denver Public Art projects: Schlessman Family Library and Bear Valley Park.

"With so many active city-funded capital improvement projects, we continue to open opportunities for new Denver Public Art commissions," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues, executive director. "We are excited that these projects are at places visited frequently by families and young people, so these calls also offer an opportunity for artists to create something fun, engaging and playful. These new calls also give artists, especially emerging artists and those who have never submitted qualifications for a Denver Public Art project, an opportunity to engage with community members and young people when creating their works."

New commissions include:

Schlessman Family Library: Budget - $30,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Schlessman Family Library is the second most visited branch in the Denver Public Library system and serves a multigenerational, diverse and broad subset of the community. As such, the Denver Public Art selection panel is interested in artwork that appeals to the library's many users. The panel is very invested in celebrating the community that visits Schlessman Family Library and commissioning artwork that is inclusive and accessible as well as interactive and playful, invoking a sense of excitement for those who view it. The panel is also interested in artwork that could provide opportunities for members of the community or nearby schools to be included in its creation. While the sites are better suited to three-dimensional artwork, the selection panel is open to artworks in all media, materials and formats that are suitable for outdoor display, especially works that are engaging and provide different sensory experiences. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10846.

Bear Valley Park: Budget - $17,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in celebrating Bear Valley Park and commissioning artwork that appeals to all ages, particularly younger audiences. The panel is interested in artwork that engages multiple senses and that provides a tactile component. Bear Valley Park is considered by residents and park users to be a gateway to nature and the panel sees an opportunity for the artwork to enhance this characteristic. Works that are engaging and help to tell the story of the park, neighborhood and surrounding communities are encouraged. The selection panel is open to artwork in all media and materials that are suitable for outdoor display. Interested artists may submit qualifications at F﻿ull RFQ: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10802.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or both of the commissions at CallForEntry.org through Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these three Requests for Qualifications: Schlessman Family Library and Bear Valley Park. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.