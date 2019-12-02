December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Denver Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denver:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Music Director
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design of a Musical
Best Set Design of a Play
Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
Best Small Ensemble of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Young Adult in a Musical
Best Young Adult in a Play
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 19%
Kalond Irlanda - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 8%
Derek Helsing - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 6%
Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
Dennis Elkins - BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
Lorenzo Gonzalez - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 10%
Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage 9%
Tracy Denver - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Equinox Theatre 9%
Abigail Kochevar - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 7%
Molly Gallegos - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 17%
Marion Bienvenu - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
Felicia Gallegos Pettis - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 8%
Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
Matthew Peters/Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 16%
Colin Roybal - HEATHERS - Equinox Theatre 11%
Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 16%
Rachel Finley - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 12%
Cole Emarine - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 12%
Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 12%
Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%
Colin Roybal - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 9%
Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 21%
Dennis Elkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
Aspen Somers - LETTERS - Forum Theater 10%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT stage 17%
Steven Tangedal - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vintage Theatre 13%
Kevin Taylor - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%
Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 23%
Laine Wong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 19%
Diane Ferry-Williams - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 9%
KELLY BIDSTRUP GRAHAM - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 13%
Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%
Tanner Kelly - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 12%
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 11%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 9%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 8%
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 11%
LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 11%
Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
Matt McCarren - MAMMA MIA! - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%
Amy Campion - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 14%
Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
Campion, Quinn, Rusnack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%
Michael R. Duran - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 14%
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 18%
RING OF FIRE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 16%
BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 39%
Curt Behm - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 38%
Chris Pyfrom - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 23%
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 24%
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 12%
Brandon Metoyer - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 7%
Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 18%
Tyler Price Robinson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%
Miguel Martimen - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%
Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 14%
Abigail Kochever - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 11%
Megan McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 8%
Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 14%
Johannah Laverty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
Andrea Renteria - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 11%
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 15%
Gabe Waits - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 15%
Christian Gonzalez - THE WHOS TOMMY - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 20%
Sophia Dotson - LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 12%
Brooks Garvey - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 11%
