BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Denver Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denver:

Best Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 19%
 Kalond Irlanda - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 8%
 Derek Helsing - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 6%

Best Actor in a Play
Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
 Dennis Elkins - BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
 Lorenzo Gonzalez - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 10%

Best Actress in a Musical
Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage 9%
 Tracy Denver - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Equinox Theatre 9%
 Abigail Kochevar - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 7%

Best Actress in a Play
Molly Gallegos - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 17%
 Marion Bienvenu - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
 Felicia Gallegos Pettis - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 8%

Best Choreography of a Musical
Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
 Matthew Peters/Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 16%
 Colin Roybal - HEATHERS - Equinox Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play
Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 16%
 Rachel Finley - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 12%
 Cole Emarine - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 12%

Best Director of a Musical
Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 12%
 Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%
 Colin Roybal - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 9%

Best Director of a Play
Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 21%
 Dennis Elkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
 Aspen Somers - LETTERS - Forum Theater 10%

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT stage 17%
 Steven Tangedal - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vintage Theatre 13%
 Kevin Taylor - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 23%
 Laine Wong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 19%
 Diane Ferry-Williams - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Best Music Director 
KELLY BIDSTRUP GRAHAM - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 13%
 Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%
 Tanner Kelly - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 12%

Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 11%
 A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 9%
 JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 8%

Best Play
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 11%
 LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 11%

Best Set Design of a Musical
Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
 Matt McCarren - MAMMA MIA! - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%
 Amy Campion - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 14%

Best Set Design of a Play
Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
 Campion, Quinn, Rusnack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%
 Michael R. Duran - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 14%

Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
 INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 18%
 RING OF FIRE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

Best Small Ensemble of a Play
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 16%
 BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%

Best Sound Design of a Musical
JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 39%
 Curt Behm - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 38%
 Chris Pyfrom - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 23%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 24%
 Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 12%
 Brandon Metoyer - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 18%
 Tyler Price Robinson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%
 Miguel Martimen - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 14%
 Abigail Kochever - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 11%
 Megan McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 14%
 Johannah Laverty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
 Andrea Renteria - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 11%

Best Young Adult in a Musical
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 15%
 Gabe Waits - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 15%
 Christian Gonzalez - THE WHOS TOMMY - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%

Best Young Adult in a Play
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 20%
 Sophia Dotson - LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 12%
 Brooks Garvey - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Denver Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music