Lakewood Cultural Center to Present A CHORUS LINE with Performance Now Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Presented by Lakewood Cultural Center Presents, with Performance Now Theatre Company, A Chorus Line will run Fridays through Sundays from March 13 to 29.

Take a peek behind the curtain and join 17 young dancers as they audition for the role of a lifetime in the award-winning musical. This provocative and explosively entertaining production is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece “A Chorus Line” was the longest running show on Broadway from its opening in 1975 until 1997. This groundbreaking concept musical pulls back the curtain on the high-stakes world of professional Broadway dancers, capturing the raw tension, personal dreams and relentless spirit of performers auditioning for the role of a lifetime.

Through a brilliantly complex interplay of song and drama, the musical provides iconic powerhouse numbers like “What I Did for Love,” “I Can Do That” and the spectacular finale, “One.”

Performance Now Theatre Company brings this vibrant, high-energy ensemble show to the stage with the professional polish it demands.