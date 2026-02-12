Theatre Or Will Present THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER This April

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Or* will present the Colorado premiere of THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER, winner of the 2024 Jewish Plays Project. Written by Deborah Zoe Laufer and directed by Amy Feinberg, the production runs March 28 through April 19 at the Mizel Arts and Cultural Center’s Pluss Theatre in Denver.

Set in 2029 in a near-future America marked by enforced political and religious conformity, the play follows Mary, an ambitious teenager, and her father Paul, who are concealing their Jewish identity while living as Christians in upstate New York. When an elderly Yiddish-speaking woman appears at their doorstep, they must decide whether to hide her and risk exposure, or protect their own safety by turning away from their heritage.

At the center of the drama is Yiddish—not only as a language, but as a symbol of memory, continuity, and resistance. The play examines survival under authoritarianism and the cost of erasure in the face of intolerance.

Producer Diane Gilboa said, “Its themes of anti-semitism and indeed anti-hate against all minorities, along with the erosion of long-held rights, reflect the critical issues of our times. Plus it's quite humorous with a magical theatrical character who will not soon be forgotten.”

Director Amy Feinberg added, “This play allows a conversation about ‘the other’ and provides a framework to effect possible change. When I read it, I told Diane we need to do this tomorrow!”

The cast includes Kevin Hart as Paul, Maddy Wagner as Sarah/Mary, Dia Kline as Chava, and Solomon Abell as John. Understudies are Hannah Jenkins (Sarah/Mary), Nate Cushing (John), and Marcy Rodney (Chava).

The creative team features set design by Matthew Crane, sound design by Sam Morin, lighting design by Brian Miller, costume design by Laura Love, Yiddish consultation by Albert Banker, and dramaturgy by Rabbi Marc Soloway.

Tickets are $49, with a $10 discount available for early purchase. For tickets and information, visit Theatre Or*’s website or call 303-316-6360.