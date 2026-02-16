Jackie Kashian Set to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday February 19, Friday February 20, and Saturday February 21.

Jackie Kashian is a stand-up comedian who has been seen on After Midnight, Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO, and Netflix. Her current tiny comedy special Looking Back was shot from a Mazda 6 in reverse. She's the star of five comedy specials and albums including, one of Decider's 10 best stand-up specials of the year.

Jackie hosts two iconic podcasts: The Dork Forest, where she interviews guests about their obsessions, and The Jackie and Laurie Show, which she co-hosts with Laurie Kilmartin about women working in comedy. You can read her writing in The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies. She's currently sharing 966 square feet with her husband, mom-in-law, two chihuahua mix doggies and a cat. She's working on a new genre of standup comedy: Positive Mother-In-Law Jokes and will record and film a new special in the new year.