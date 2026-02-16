Michael Carbonaro to Bring WONDERBOY to Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy Works Entertainment will present Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:00pm. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available which include a premium seat and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased now.

ABOUT Michael Carbonaro: WONDERBOY:

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy is the all-new live tour from the star of The Carbonaro Effect, blending reality-twisting magic with mischievous charm. This high-energy, laugh-filled experience pulls audiences into the action, a wild ride through the unexpected, the unbelievable, and the wonderfully weird. Part magician, part comic, all trickster—Wonderboy swoops in to save the day…one unbelievable illusion at a time.

ABOUT Michael Carbonaro:

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael launches his hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show “Michael Carbonaro Live!” and launched his current live show “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” in 2021. Playing to over 200 thrilled audiences across the country, Michael continues to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which amaze audiences of all ages, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation.