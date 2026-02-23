Apollo•5 To Launch U.S. Tour With Performances And Education Events

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

APOLLO•5 will begin a U.S. tour this weekend with performances at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. The tour will run February 28 through March 15 and include showcase concerts at the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association conference in Albuquerque and the Honolulu Chamber Music Series in Hawaii, among other appearances.

The five-member vocal ensemble, comprised of soprano, mezzo-soprano, two tenors, and bass, will present a recital program spanning five centuries. The repertoire will include works by William Byrd and Benjamin Britten, as well as music by contemporary composers and arrangers including Ola Gjeilo, Taylor Scott Davis, Francis Pott, Fraser Wilson, Paul Mealor, Blake Morgan, Paul Smith, and Lucy Walker. The program will also feature arrangements of works by Elton John, Tom Petty, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Bill Withers.

As part of the VOCES8 Foundation, APOLLO•5 will also lead educational outreach during the tour. Scheduled workshops include collaborations with the University of Northern Colorado, Eastern Mennonite School, Albuquerque Public Schools, Albuquerque Academy, and Print Makers in Honolulu.

For a full listing of performances and ticket information, visit jejartists.com/apollo5.

