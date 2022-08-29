Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dean Edwards Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 1- 3

Dean Edwards is an American actor, comedian and writer, best known for his time on Saturday Night Live.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Dean Edwards Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 1- 3

Comedy Works has announced that Dean Edwards will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Dean Edwards is an American actor, comedian and writer. Most notably recognized for his two-year tenure as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Edwards is best known for his multitude of remarkable celebrity impressions that include Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo'Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy.

Recently, Dean showcased his amazing talents in his first comedy special, Netflix's Tiffany Haddish Presents: THEY READY, Season 2. Edwards' filmography includes supporting roles in Top Five, Spiderman 3 and Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding. Dean also helped workshop and create the character of Donkey for two years in Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical on Broadway. This led to his being chosen as Eddie Murphy's vocal double, voicing the role of Donkey in Dreamworks' animated Halloween special, Scared Shrekless and countless other Shrek related projects.

Most recently, Dean wrapped filming the independent film, Write It Black. On television Dean voiced various roles on Showtime's Our Cartoon President. His talents were also just showcased on multiple episodes of Robert Smigel's new FOX series Let's Be Real.

In the world of stand-up comedy, Dean headlines comedy clubs across the country as well as internationally, with his 2019 tour making stops overseas in Qatar, China and Saudi Arabia. Dean was also one of the highlights at The Dubai Comedy Festival in May 2021.

On the horizon, Dean's new podcast, The Dean Edwards Show, is the flagship show on the new Digital Podcast Network.





More Hot Stories For You


Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Announces 2023/2024 Subscription Season And Added AttractionsDenver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Announces 2023/2024 Subscription Season And Added Attractions
August 29, 2022

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway and Cabaret announce the new, bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/2024 season. Subscription shows include 1776, Jagged Little Pill, Beetlejuice, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, SIX, Message In A Bottle, MJ and Company, with Denver favorites:  The Book of Mormon, Disney's Aladdin, Les Misérables, Wicked and many more as added attractions.
Buntport Theater Company Presents the Remount of COYOTE. BADGER. RATTLESNAKE.Buntport Theater Company Presents the Remount of COYOTE. BADGER. RATTLESNAKE.
August 29, 2022

Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake. is a wild comedy written in collaboration with local playwright Ellen K. Graham and is returning to the stage for three weeks this fall. Join Carroll and Glenn as they work behind-the-scenes on a museum nature diorama.
Vintage Theatre And Performance Now Theatre Company Co-Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONEVintage Theatre And Performance Now Theatre Company Co-Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
August 24, 2022

Vintage Theatre kicks off its 2022 -2023 season with the hilarious musical comedy 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' co-presented by Performance Now Theatre Company, September 2 – October 9.
Ballet Arial Presents CARNAVAL in OctoberBallet Arial Presents CARNAVAL in October
August 24, 2022

Ballet Ariel opens its 24th season with the 1910 masterpiece Carnaval, a light and romantic ballet choreographed by Michel Fokine, one of the great ballet choreographers of the 20th Century. Fokine's Carnaval is adapted from the piano suite of the same name by Robert Schumann. Carnaval is perfect for Ballet Ariel's expressive and emotive style as comedic characters dance with couples at a carnival, creating charming, little vignettes.
ROSENBERG'S BLOCK PARTY FT. SUNSQUABI is On the Hill Next MonthROSENBERG'S BLOCK PARTY FT. SUNSQUABI is On the Hill Next Month
August 23, 2022

Join in for the inaugural Rosenberg's Block Party featuring SunSquabi with DJ Airwolf, taking over The Hill for a FREE event at the intersection of 13th Street & College. Bring the family for a jam-packed day of live music, games, and food & drink from The Hill's own Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sherry's Soda Shoppe. There will also be a sanctioned beer garden featuring drink tastings for those of age.