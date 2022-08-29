Dean Edwards Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 1- 3

Comedy Works has announced that Dean Edwards will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Dean Edwards is an American actor, comedian and writer. Most notably recognized for his two-year tenure as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Edwards is best known for his multitude of remarkable celebrity impressions that include Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo'Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy.

Recently, Dean showcased his amazing talents in his first comedy special, Netflix's Tiffany Haddish Presents: THEY READY, Season 2. Edwards' filmography includes supporting roles in Top Five, Spiderman 3 and Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding. Dean also helped workshop and create the character of Donkey for two years in Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical on Broadway. This led to his being chosen as Eddie Murphy's vocal double, voicing the role of Donkey in Dreamworks' animated Halloween special, Scared Shrekless and countless other Shrek related projects.

Most recently, Dean wrapped filming the independent film, Write It Black. On television Dean voiced various roles on Showtime's Our Cartoon President. His talents were also just showcased on multiple episodes of Robert Smigel's new FOX series Let's Be Real.

In the world of stand-up comedy, Dean headlines comedy clubs across the country as well as internationally, with his 2019 tour making stops overseas in Qatar, China and Saudi Arabia. Dean was also one of the highlights at The Dubai Comedy Festival in May 2021.

On the horizon, Dean's new podcast, The Dean Edwards Show, is the flagship show on the new Digital Podcast Network.