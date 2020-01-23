David Korevaar Will Perform at the University of Colorado's Grusin Hall in Celebration of Beethoven's 250th Birthday

Acclaimed pianist David Korevaar will perform at the University of Colorado's Grusin Hall, 1020 18th Street, Boulder, Colorado on January 28, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Korevaar celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday in a program including his Grand Sonata in E-Flat Major, Op. 7, Sonata Quasi Una Fantasia in E-Flat Major, Op. 27, No. 1 and Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Major, Op. 60 arranged by Franz Liszt. This is a free concert. More information can be found at www.CUPresents.org.

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. Korevaar has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Recent highlights include recitals and master classes in Taipei, and a tour of Brazil. He has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.

Korevaar's active career includes solo performances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

A passionate and committed collaborator, Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet. He performs regularly with the Takács Quartet and recently appeared with them on the Great Performers Series at New York's Lincoln Center. In 2020, Korevaar will continue his association with the Boulder Mahlerfest, in a performance of Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time and will collaborate with the Carpe Diem String Quartet. Korevaar has appeared on some of the country's most distinguished chamber music series at Carnegie Hall, the Library of Congress, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Phillips Collection, Spivey Hall, 92nd Street Y, Gardner Museum, Krannert Center, Ordway Theater, Kennedy Center, Davies Symphony Hall and for the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, among others.

Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of nearly 40 titles is a highly acclaimed disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. This Fall also saw the release of two recordings with violinist Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, and a disc of the three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon. He returns to the recording studio this season to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

For more information about David Korevaar visit www.davidkorevaar.com.





