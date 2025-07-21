Darrell Hammond to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, July 25â€“27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome legendary comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Hammond for a special engagement July 25â€“27. Known as the longest-running cast member in SNL history, Hammond gained fame for his uncanny impressions of public figures including Bill Clinton, Sean Connery, Regis Philbin, and Donald Trump.

In addition to his SNL legacy, Hammond has appeared in numerous film and TV roles, with credits ranging from Are We There Yet? and Damages to Scary Movie 3 and New York Minute. He also earned acclaim for his revealing memoir God If You're Not Up There, I'm F**ed*, which chronicled his personal and professional journey.

A favorite on the stand-up circuit, Hammond continues to tour nationwide, blending celebrity impressions with candid reflections and sharp observational humor. His Comedy Central Presents special delivered some of the networkâ€™s highest ratings for a half-hour comedy show.

Performance Schedule â€“ Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, July 25 â€“ 7:00 PM â€“ $30

Saturday, July 26 â€“ 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM â€“ $30

Sunday, July 27 â€“ 5:00 PM â€“ $30