DCPA Seeking Proposals From Colorado Artists For Powered By Off-Center Program

DCPA Off-Center is seeking proposals for new, COVID-safe theatrical experiences as part of its Powered By Off-Center program. One project will be selected to receive a fully-supported world premiere production in June 2021.

Powered By Off-Center launched in 2018 as an artist residency program that attracted 56 submissions and culminated in the presentations of The Untitled Crypto-Judaism Project (now titled In Her Bones) by Jessica Kahkoska and Conspiracy Theory G by Jennifer Faletto. The program is now morphing into a new opportunity for Colorado-based artists to develop and produce a full production.

"Because of the massive impact of COVID on the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Off-Center has a very limited programming budget this season. We are putting all of those resources into Powered By Off-Center, so we can create opportunities for local artists, inspire new ideas and collaborations, employ furloughed DCPA team members and do a small part to support the Colorado artistic community that has been devasted by the pandemic," said Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "Powered By Off-Center harnesses the resources of the DCPA in support of the work of Colorado creators, and we hope that this call for proposals gives artists the opportunity to try something they couldn't do on their own while using the DCPA megaphone to amplify their voices."

Colorado artists of all disciplines are invited to submit a proposal. Off-Center is open to a range of different art forms and artistic experiences, but an eligible project must:

Be theatrical at its core - containing a narrative thread (not necessarily linear or verbal)

Culminate in a live performance

Put the audience at the center of the story

Be created and produced over three months within a $10,000 production budget

Run at least a month and accommodate at least 1,000 audience members total

Be COVID-safe - either outdoors and socially distant (with the possibility of masks required), online/virtual or a hybrid of both

Submissions are due by 11:59pm on Sunday, January 17. Full details are available at denvercenter.org/PoweredBy