DCPA Announces Programming Updates

Following its year-end Board of Trustees meeting, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts President & CEO Janice Sinden shared with team members, subscribers, patrons and volunteers programming plans for the coming month and year.

Building upon the recent presentations of Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams in concert, its successful partnerships with Carne y Arena and Camp Christmas, and the ongoing popularity of its social media video series (#DCPAMemories, Artist Spotlight and Key Players), the DCPA is pleased to provide a lineup of opportunities for theatre fans in December:

Until the Flood online production - Ongoing

Online one-on-one coaching for acting and public speaking - Ongoing

Winter Education online classes - On sale now

Jagged Little Pill in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert - Dec 13 at 6pm

Tantalus: Behind the Mask virtual viewing party - Dec 16 at 6:30pm

Hip Hop Nutcracker virtual performance - Dec 22 at 7pm

Additionally, DCPA Off-Center is presenting two new virtual programs in February 2020: partnering with The Catamounts to reprise last year's Whiskey Tasting as well as with MCA Denver to produce a mini winter series of Mixed Taste. Watch for details.

While the DCPA will continue to remain engaged with its audiences through online opportunities, we regret to announce that the Broadway shows planned through July of 2021 will be postponed However, we anticipate that Broadway subscribers will still be able to see their full season at a later date. New dates will be announced once Broadway tours resume.

Finally, the annual Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards and Ceremony will be cancelled for the 2020/21 school year but is anticipated to resume in 2021/22.

In response to COVID-19 and the ensuing public health orders from the State of Colorado and City of Denver, The Denver Center continues to face programmatic uncertainty. Since March 2020, the DCPA has cancelled or postponed 34 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and multiple rental events resulting in a multi-million dollar financial loss. Individuals interested in making a year-end, tax-deductible gift to the DCPA's Recovery Fund may visit denvercenter.org/recovery. For all ticketing needs, visit denvercenter.org