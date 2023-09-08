Cypherbird Projects Launches in Boulder With an Immersive Variety Show at Junkyard Social

Cypherbird Projects launches in Boulder with an immersive mashup of performance art, plays, creative nonfiction, poetry, and interactive arts by Colorado Creatives on the theme of CONUNDRUMS. CONUNDRUMS debuts September 30 at Junkyard Social Club. Tickets are $15 on Click Here.

Curated by Lisa Wagner Erickson and directed by Veronica Straight-Lingo, CONUNDRUMS features original works by Colorado creatives Jeff Becker, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Grace Gee, Judith Sara Gelt, Kyle Hossli, Amber Irish, Ben Nicholson, and Sara Rockinger.

From Theater 29 in Denver to launching Cypherbird Projects in Boulder: Lisa Wagner Erickson, former owner and creative director of Theater 29, had to close the venue in 2022 due to untenable financial constraints related to the pandemic. "It was a significant loss," says Erickson. "Thankfully, I knew it wasn't the end of my creative and collaborative endeavors." In 2023, she renamed the Lulubird Project "Cypherbird Projects," continued to curate and produce digital multi-genre playlists, and will launch CONUNDRUMS at the end of September.

About Cypherbird Projects: Cypherbird Projects is a platform for theatrical projects and collaborations with artists in multiple genres in Boulder, Denver, and beyond.

CONUNDRUMS CREATIVE TEAM

Concept & Curation: Lisa Wagner Erickson

Director: Veronica-Straight Lingo

Creative Artists

Jeff Becker (fiction)

Lisa Wagner Erickson (playwriting)

Grace Gee (installation art)

Judith Sara Gelt (creative nonfiction)

Kyle Hossli (installation art)

Amber Irish (poetry)

Ben Nicholson (performance art)

Sara Rockinger (installation art)

Veronica Straight-Lingo (performance art)

Actors: Maru Garcia, Samantha Piel, Veronica Straight-Lingo