Craig Robinson to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Craig Robinson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday September 5, Friday September 6, and Saturday September 7.

Beginning as a stand-up comedian, Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band The Nasty Delicious. Before deciding to pursue his comedy career full time, Robinson was a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System. It was while Craig was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre.

Craig is best known for his portrayal of Daryl Philban in NBC's The Office but has also starred in such movies as Knocked Up, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Morris From America, Tragedy Girls, Dolemite Is My Name! with Eddie Murphy, Timmy Failure, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon with Kate Hudson. Craig also starred in his very own sitcom, Mr. Robinson on NBC, as well as Ghosted on FOX.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

