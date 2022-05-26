Colin Quinn Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

In a society where there are too many voices, Colin Quinn offers up his voice as the only one that needs to be heard!



Colin's beloved commentary on news headlines dates back to his run hosting Weekend Update on NBC's iconic Saturday Night Live and as host of Comedy Central's classic fan favorite series Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Colin's HBO Max special Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show premiered on November 12, 2020. In addition to his special, Colin released his new book Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States on St Martin's Press on September 22nd, 2020.



Overstated comes off the heels of his most recent one-man show, Red State Blue State, which premiered in January 2019 to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City and is currently streaming on Netflix. Red State Blue State followed the wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Colin Quinn will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Tuesday, May 31 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Wednesday, June 1 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Thursday, June 2 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.