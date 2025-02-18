Christopher Jackson to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at Theatre Aspen

Wheeler Opera House, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Christopher Jackson, best known as an original cast member in Hamilton (Tony Award nomination) and In the Heights, will host a one-night-only concert on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30PM at the historic Wheeler Opera House.



Christopher Jackson makes his debut at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House with a collection of songs that have shaped his life, ranging from bluegrass and country to hip hop, gospel and R&B, plus notes from his illustrious Broadway career.



Since 1889, the Wheeler Opera House has been Aspen’s favorite year-round performance venue and has become the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere site for concerts, films, festivals, lectures, community events, and more. The Wheeler takes extraordinary pride in being a part of Aspen's history as a gathering place and space for artistic expression in our community. Our vision is to set the stage for connections that create memories for our audiences, artists, and greater Aspen community. The Wheeler Opera House is a department of the City of Aspen, and programming is made possible through the support of the City of Aspen Real Estate Transfer Tax.

