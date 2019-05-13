Chevy Chase to Appear Live Alongside Screening of CADDYSHACK

Clark Griswold... Fletch... Ty Webb... just a few of the characters actor/comedian Chevy Chase has made immortal throughout his 40+ year career. Now's your chance to peek behind the curtain, as Chevy Chase shares stories from his career and answers audience questions LIVE after a screening of the 1980 classic Caddyshack. It all happens Sunday, August 25th at 6pm at Bellco Theatre. Tickets (starting at $49.75 plus service fees) go on-sale Friday, May 17th at 10am at AXS.com, 888-929-7849 & Bellco Theatre box office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Considered one of the funniest movies of all-time by the American Film Institute, Time and ESPN, Caddyshack gained a cult following in the years after its initial release. Along with Chevy in Harold Ramis' directorial debut, the film starred such talent as Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight & Bill Murray.

Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.





