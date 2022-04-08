Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour Comes to Comedy Works South, April 13 - 16

Comedy Works has announce that Chelcie Lynn will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality who was recently named one of Variety's 2021 Top 10 Comics To Watch. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet, and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring.

Chelcie will be shooting a prank television series this fall for a major streaming platform, which will air in 2022. She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers feature film Tangerine as 'Madame Jillian', and recently starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch.

