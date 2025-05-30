Central City Opera Will Offer $10 Locals Rush Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central City Opera has announced a new community access initiative in partnership with The Mountain-Ear Newspaper. For the entirety of the 2025 Central City Opera Summer Festival, Gilpin County residents can purchase $10 rush tickets to any performance with available seats, one hour before the performance begins.

"We're committed to making our performances accessible to local community members, who do so much to support us each summer," says Adam Scurto, Managing Director of External Affairs at Central City Opera, "Thanks to the generous sponsorship of so many, including The Mountain-Ear, we can now offer these significantly discounted tickets to ensure our neighbors can experience the magic of live performance regardless of financial constraints."

The Locals Rush Ticket program allows Gilpin County residents to purchase any unsold seat to mainstage productions for just $10 including fees, beginning one hour before show time at the box office. Residents must present a valid photo ID or piece of mail showing a Gilpin County address to qualify.

"The Mountain-Ear Newspaper is thrilled to support this initiative that strengthens our community's connection to the arts," says Barbara Hardt, Managing Editor at The Mountain-Ear, "We believe everyone deserves access to world-class cultural experiences right here in our county."

For more information about the Locals Rush Ticket program, visit centralcityopera.org/locals-rush.

