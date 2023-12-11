Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Cat Cohen to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This Week

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist…? She's Gorgeous, which premiered earlier this year.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Cat Cohen will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Cat Cohen will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, December 14 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, December 15 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Saturday, December 16 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Catherine Cohen is best known for her hit Netflix comedy special The Twist…? She's Gorgeous, which premiered earlier this year. The same live show won her the coveted title of Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2019. She can be seen next in the Paramount+ feature film, At Midnight, and in the Hulu series, What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding.

Cat found herself in Comedy Central's, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, and she joined the cast for Season 3 of FX’s critically acclaimed series What We Do in the Shadows. She can also be seen in the leading role of the indie comedy Dating & New York.

Other on-screen credits include Netflix’s series Special, Michael Showalter’s feature The Lovebirds, the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone, HBO’s High Maintenance, Comedy Central’s Broad City and TBS’s Search Party.

In 2021, she published her first book entitled God I Feel Modern Tonight, which is her collection of comedic poetry 

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here


