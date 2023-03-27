Ben Schwartz & Friends Come To Paramount Theatre, June 17

Comedy Works Entertainment presents the long-form improv of Ben Schwartz & FRIENDS at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, June 17th at 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $45.00 - $79.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

Ben can be seen starring in the Universal Pictures' upcoming horror comedy RENFIELD, set for release in April. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER, the second season of Roku's hit action comedy. Ben has leading roles in Lord & Miller's AppleTV+ miniseries THE AFTERPARTY, as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's Netflix series SPACE FORCE, in which he stars opposite stars Carell and John Malkovich. Ben is also the voice of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG in both the original and sequel films for Paramount.

Previous credits include the Disney feature FLORA AND ULYSSES, based on the popular novel, the indie feature Standing Up, Falling Down, for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart for Universal; HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series HOUSE OF LIES and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on PARKS & RECREATION. He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ and has lent his voice to various animated shows such as Ducktales and Rise of the TMNT. As a writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.