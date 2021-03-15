BDT Stage To Resume Operations April 2

During a recent "family meeting" of BDT Stage employees over Zoom, Artistic Producer Michael J. Duran raised a glass and exuberantly declared the theatre would reopen April 2, 2021, "Intermission is over! It is time for everyone to please return to your seats."

With a cabaret concert series in place through April, BDT Stage will be behind the scenes gearing up for its first full-length theatrical production since Ragtime opened and closed on the same night at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four concerts and one main stage show have been announced so far.

The Barton Brothers Dueling Pianos on April 2 and 3, FACE on April 9 and 10, Chris Collins' legendary John Denver tribute show, on April 15, 16 and 17, and Anna High and Sheryl Renee belt it out April 30 and May 1 in Queens of Song to get the venue hopping again before everyone's favorite boy band from the great beyond takes their place in Forever Plaid beginning May 7.

"COVID-19 numbers in Colorado are looking very good. The vaccine is out and getting into people's arms, and all of us at BDT Stage are chomping at the bit to get back on the boards and in front of an audience - safely distanced of course," shares Duran. "So, to that end, we are opening our doors once again to do what we do...entertain!" Tickets can be purchased as a series, or individually for tables up to 6. All tickets will be sold as general admission to allow parties to be seated together while maintaining social distancing from the stage and each other. Dinner selections are preordered at the time of ticket purchase.

CABARET CONCERT SERIES

The Barton Brothers April 2 and 3, 2021, Tickets: $50

The Barton Brothers take us back to the glory days, destined to get us back on our feet, literally. Let's get this party started with a good, old-fashioned dueling piano show. The Bartons are a piano-centric songwriting and performance duo based right here on the Front Range, drawing influences from Billy Joel to Ben Folds, the best of musical theater and a little Top 40 mixed in for good measure. Their built-in sibling chemistry is the stronghold in their infectious, high-energy show which honors the piano bar sing-along classics and puts an original spin on contemporary hits and 90's throwbacks.

FACE April 9 and 10, 2021, Tickets: $70

There isn't a better way to get back into the groove than a concert with Boulder's own celebrity acappella rock band, FACE! Face is an internationally recognized vocal rock band bringing a new edge and attitude to the human voice. Using just four singers and a vocal drummer, Face creates a rock-music phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed. No instruments and no special effects -- just five guys. This show will sell out! Get your tickets early.

Chris Collins with Alex Mitchell: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN DENVER April 15, 16, 17, 2021, Tickets: $70

After a global pandemic, we're gonna need you to sing along with us as the curtain rises on this show. The best John Denver tribute show on any side of the Rocky Mountains is bringing us all home to the place we belong. With similarities between Chris' and John's voices, award winning singer-songwriter, Chris Collins brings the unmistakable energy and enthusiasm to the stage that was the hallmark of John Denver's performance. Featuring Boulder Canyon musician Alex Mitchell on guitar, fiddle, and mandolin.

Anna High & Sheryl Renee: QUEENS OF SONG April 30 and May 1, 2021, Tickets: $55 Two of Denver's most powerful divas together again bring a powerhouse of music to keep you smiling! Sheryl Renee and Anna High, accompanied by pianist Eric Weinstein, deliver an epic evening of your favorite musical theatre, jazz, gospel, and pop songs.

BDT MAIN STAGE

Forever Plaid May 7 through June 27, Tickets: $65

The Plaids are back! Gear up for the concert of a lifetime (or an after-lifetime as the case may be for the boys in this band). Get your toes a-tappin' and your hips a-shakin' for a night of great nostalgic pop hits from the 1950s. The concert that never was features Sixteen Tons, Chain Gang, Three Coins in the Fountain, Perfidia, Cry, Catch a Falling Star, Day-O, Gotta Be This or That, Matilda, Heart and Soul - and more! These boys are ready for some fun!

Playing the Plaids are BDT Stage favorites Scott Severtson as Frankie, Jacob Villarreal as Smudge, Leo Batlle as Sparky, and Brian Cronan as Jinx. Forever Plaid is directed by Matthew D. Peters, with music direction by Neal Dunfee.

Tickets for all performances at BDT Stage will be on sale beginning March 17, 2021, at 10 AM. Call (303) 449-6000 or visit www.bdtstage.com for reservations. Due to capacity restrictions facing all indoor events, seating for press will be based upon availability. BDT Stage complies with Boulder County's 5-Star Certification program, and abides by all recommended safety and cleaning protocols. All employees, customers, and guests are required to follow Public Health Orders pertaining to COVID-19 while on the premises.