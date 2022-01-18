Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Athena Project's 10th Annual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser Returns March 5

Featuring several local talented comedians, Athena Project's 10th Annual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser will surely tickle your taste buds AND give you the giggles.

Jan. 18, 2022  

Join Athena Project for our 10th Annual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser at The Maven Hotel's Windsor Ballroom, located inside the Dairy Block on Saturday, March 5th.

Doors open at 7pm and the event begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the general public are $75 in advance and $80 at the door. Special artist rate of $25/person with proof of a business card, website, or headshot/resume at the door.

Featuring several local talented comedians, Athena Project's 10th Annual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser will surely tickle your taste buds AND give you the giggles. All tickets include heavy appetizers, desserts, FREE laughs, a specially created Athena Project Cocktail, and a chance to play games and win prizes.

Mannequin heads designed by Denver artists will be available for sale at this event and throughout the month, as featured at the Dairy Block in an art Installation called Women In Their Infinite Forms. We believe that art, like food, is better when shared and necessary to overall health, healing, and growth.

Purchase tickets http://www.athenaprojectarts.org/.


