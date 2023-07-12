Anthony Jeselnik Brings BONES AND ALL to Denver in October

A fourth show has been added due to demand!

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Anthony Jeselnik Brings BONES AND ALL to Denver in October

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on October 19 & 20 and due to overwhelming demand, a fourth show has been added on Thursday, October 19! His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.

The general on sale will begin this Friday, July 14 at 11 AM at ParamountDenver.com. There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, July 12. All tour dates and info will be at Click Here.

 

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  He can currently be seen on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central.  He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably THE ROAST OF Donald Trump and THE ROAST OF Charlie Sheen.  Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, an hour-long for Netflix and CALIGULA, an hour-long for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, for Comedy Central Records. He has performed on CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Jimmy Fallon.

 




