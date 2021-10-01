Andrew Yang Comes to Comedy Works South, October 19

Comedy Works has announced that Andrew Yang will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

This is a Lecture (not a comedy show)! All guests will receive a signed hard-cover copy of his book Forward, in addition to participation in the event.

Andrew Yang was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and a 2021 candidate for Mayor of New York City. Named by President Obama as a Presidential Ambassador of Global Entrepreneurship, he is the founder of Humanity Forward and Venture for America.

Yang's New York Times bestselling book The War on Normal People helped introduce the idea of universal basic income into the political mainstream. Yang is a graduate of Brown University, where he graduated with degrees in economics and political science, and Columbia Law School, where he was an editor of the Law Review. He lives with his family in New York.

Join Andrew Yang, popular entrepreneur, bestselling author, and political truth-teller, for an intimate conversation where he lays out his bold blueprint for moving beyond the era of institutional failure by transforming our outmoded political and economic systems to be resilient to twenty-first-century problems. Andrew will outline his vision from his new book, Forward, and participate in a lively question and answer session with the audience.

