Almost Adults Productions LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues Next Month

Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series continues on Sunday, March 21st at 3:30 PM Mountain Time.

Almost Adults, a virtual theatre company has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs on Zoom bringing together talent and audiences from all over the world.

These events will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by joining on Zoom by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com for the link. This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Program info is as follows:

Pretty Queer

by Emma Goldman-Sherman (New York, NY, Directed and performed by Talia Pura (Santa Fe, NM).

Margaret zooms with her lover Carol during Covid while Margaret's husband is feeling kinda peckish.

The Most Brave Girl in the Whole Wide World

by John Mabey (New York, NY), Directed by Andra Hunter (Dallas, TX), with Deborah Dennard (Santa Fe, NM), Josh Beasley (Chicago, IL).

A grief-stricken college student with a secret pays a visit to his former Catholic high school teacher, Sister Agatha.

A Moment of Clarity

by Philip Middletown Williams (FL) with Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM) and Bill Koch (New York, NY, Directed by Matt Cogsgrove (Clinton, MA).

An elderly father and his son share memories and truths.

Davy and Stu

by Anton Dudley (Brooklyn, NY) with Liam Rio (Buffalo, NY) and Noah Cole Johnson (West Lafayette, IN).Directed by Andra Hunter.

As the sun sets over a swampy Scotland bog, two boys meet in the darkness as part of a nightly ritual.