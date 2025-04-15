AMY BRUNI: WALKING WITH GHOSTS is Coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present AMY BRUNI: WALKING WITH GHOSTS: AN EVENING OF TRUE CRIME HAUNTINGS coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:30pm.

This show will be ages 21 and up. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 16 at 10am.



ABOUT AMY BRUNI:



Join Paranormal Researcher, author and podcaster Amy Bruni as she takes you through an unforgettable evening of ghost stories that originated from real-life murders. Was a man truly executed based on the testimony of a ghost? Is one ghostly voice the key to finally solving the Villisca Axe Murders? Is the basement of the post office that now stands where the HH Holmes murder castle once was as haunted as the postal workers there would have you believe? Hear these stories and more, as Amy takes you through an evening of hauntings and the true crime mysteries surrounding them. Before she even takes the stage, peruse her small museum of haunted artifacts and spiritualist memorabilia. And at the end of the night, get your chance to ask her anything. Like, “can a ghost really follow you home?”

