DON CARLO is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

Verdi's masterpiece on love and duty, performed by exceptional singers. One of Verdi's unparalleled masterpieces, Don Carlo, is presented in a visually rich, new staging by one of Europe's most genre-redefining directors, the Italian Davide Livermore, alongside the designer team Giò Forma.

In the tragic Spanish love triangle involving Don Carlo, his beloved Elisabetta and Carlo's father Filippo II, the young lovers' romance must be sacrificed to ensure peace through a forced marriage between Filippo II and Elisabetta.

The tale of love, friendship, idealism, politics and duty unfolds in Verdi's work against the backdrop of the Inquisition's brutal and oppressive regime. Davide Livermore and the Giò Forma design team bring the story closer to our times by setting it against the persecution of political opponents under Franco's dictatorship. In this intense contemporary context, the past merges with a recognisable present in a spectacular set design, blending classic and expressionistic moods inspired by the Spanish painters Goya and Velázquez with lavish and cool aesthetics.

Verdi's dramatically intense music is interpreted by powerful voices: Stephen Milling makes a guest appearance as Filippo. The American tenor Matthew White portrays the tormented Carlo, and the Royal Danish Opera's Reumert-awarded Verdi interpreter, Gisela Stille, is Carlo's lost love, Elisabetta.

Don Carlo is performed in Italian with Danish and English supertitles. In collaboration with the Norwegian National Opera and the Finnish National Opera. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

