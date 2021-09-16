The Resident Ensemble Players Present Audio Production A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA

The Resident Ensemble Players (REP) is kicking off their 2021-2022 season with the audio production of A Scandal in Bohemia, featuring one of the most famous detectives in literary history, Sherlock Holmes.

In this exciting and amusing Sherlock Holmes story, the King of Bohemia enlists the services of the great detective and his faithful friend Dr. Watson to protect the reputation of the young King by recovering a very valuable photograph with the potential to ruin him.

Newly engaged to a Scandinavian princess, the King is worried that his royal relatives will disapprove of his secret past with former lover Irene Adler, a young American opera singer. Miss Adler now threatens to ruin the King by exposing a condemning photograph of the two of them to the King's fiancée.

"It's interesting," director Stephen Pelinski explains, "because this play takes place in a time when women were perceived as powerless appendages to the males of society. The character Irene Adler finds a voice, a very strong voice. She's a resolute woman and I find that very appealing about the story."

The King is desperate to possess and suppress this photograph. Offers of increasingly large sums of money and several attempts to steal it are unsuccessful. Sherlock Holmes is the King's last hope! Intrigue and adventure follow Holmes and Watson as they find Miss Adler to be a most cunning adversary.

"Irene Adler is so underestimated by the men in this play," Pelinski states. "This woman is a match for the wits and wiles of the King, Watson, and Sherlock Holmes."

The cast includes REP company members Michael Gotch* (Sherlock Holmes), Lee E. Ernst* (Dr. Watson), Mic Matarrese* (King of Bohemia), Steve Tague* (Bartender, 2nd Cabman, Alfie), Hassan El-Amin* (1st Cabman, Pat, Bert), Stephen Pelinski* (Norton, Coachman, Ernie), Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (Irene Adler), and Elizabeth Heflin* (Hattie, Maid). *Members of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Stephen Pelinski (Director), Eileen Smitheimer (Sound Designer), and Ryan Touhey (Composer).

A Scandal in Bohemia is wonderfully entertaining - full of blackmail, deduction, schemes, disguises, and intrigue. Listeners can stream the REP's audio production of A Scandal in Bohemia for free anytime from September 29th to October 17th through their website https://www.rep.udel.edu/presentations/a-scandal-in-bohemia.