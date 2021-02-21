Possum Point Players Set Auditions For Two Productions

If the stage is calling, do you want to sing? Or maybe you would rather do comedy! Either way, Possum Point Players has options for you!

Audition videos are being accepted until Friday, February 26, for an original music revue, "Broadway Springs Back," which is created and directed by Steven Dow and Stacey Hartman. This full-length stage production will feature up to 10 singers and two to three non-singing performers. All songs are from Broadway productions and Director Dow said, "In keeping with our lives and the world in general these days, the theme is hope and happiness. Or the lack thereof. Whichever, Broadway, and all of us, will spring back!"

If you have trouble carrying a tune, auditions for the Christopher Durang comedy, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" are scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2 pm, and Monday, March 8, 6 pm, in Possum Hall both dates, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. If necessary, call backs will be Tuesday, March 9, 6 pm. For the laugh-out-loud comedy, Director Peter Cuesta will be casting two men, one in 50s, one in 20s, and four women, two in 50s, one in 20s, one of flexible age range.

Auditions for "Broadway Springs Back" are strictly by video submission. Videos should be uploaded via the Audition Form. If videos are unable to be uploaded, they can be emailed to BroadwaySpringsBack@gmail.com. Those submitted by singers should be up to two minutes of a Broadway song. Those submitted by non-singing actors should include a reading of a monologue listed on www.possumpointplayers.org. Any questions regarding the show or auditions should be sent to BroadwaySpringsBack@gmail.com.

Performance dates for "Broadway Springs Back" are April 16, 17 and 18 with April 23, 24 and 25 reserved as a rain or reservation overflow weekend. This music revue is scheduled to be performed on the newly constructed outdoor stage at Possum Hall.

Auditions for "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" will consist of selected cold readings from the script. Those auditioning should be prepared for interpretation of their desired character. Character descriptions and a brief overview of the show are included on www.possumpointplayers.org.

Performance dates for the comedy are May 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. The comedy is also scheduled to be performed on the new Possum Hall outdoor stage. The winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" is praised by critics as being "...deliciously funny...," "...a ton of fun...," and "...deliciously madcap..."

However the stage calls you, to put it to music or to tickle the funny bone, Possum Point Players have auditions scheduled to fill the theatre bill. For additional information, consult www.possumpointplayers.org, email BroadwaySpringsBack@gmail.com or call 302-856-3460. Follow Possums on Facebook.