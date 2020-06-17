Lefty's Alley and Eats Will Open Drive-In Theatre on June 22

Every night beginning June 22, Lefty's Alley and Eats will be providing a new source of entertainment via their new drive-in theatre space, according to Delmarva Now.

Lefty's is also planning to reopen that day at a limited capacity, so snacks, restrooms and newly installed sanitizing stations will be available to patrons.

Tickets run $25 per vehicle with a maximum of six people from the same household in one vehicle for now. They can be purchased seven days prior to showtime starting at 8p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The drive-in theater can hold up to 31 cars under current regulations, but that number will double to 62 spaces when social distancing restrictions are further lifted.

Learn more and buy tickets at Lefty's site HERE.

