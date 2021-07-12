Delaware Theatre Company announces its 2021/22 Season. DTC will be returning to live performances inside the theatre on October 6 for a full, five-show season, including large-cast musicals and beloved plays.

"We're so excited to be getting back on stage!" said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "And our audiences have told us they're excited to be coming back inside the theatre, too. We can't wait to give them the top-quality experience they expect-a dynamic season with something for everyone from sports enthusiasts and rock 'n' rollers to comedy fans and gamers."

DTC remains committed to the safety of our patrons, artists and staff, and will continue to follow all CDC and local guidelines. Therefore, if you are fully vaccinated, you're no longer required to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors. You're more than welcome to wear a mask, and we encourage you to do so, if it makes you feel comfortable. We will continue to maintain rigorous cleaning practices and use our newly installed bipolar ionization system to improve air quality throughout the building.

Subscription renewals and new subscriptions go on sale Monday, July 19.

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 7.

All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE. To purchase, call DTC's box office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

Full Lineup:

Tommy And Me

October 6-17, 2021

By Ray Didinger

Directed By Joe Canuso

Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald was the famously tough wide receiver who helped take the Birds to the 1960 NFL Championship game. Beloved Philly sports commentator Ray Didinger's autobiographical show, Tommy and Me, recounts a seminal time in Ray's life when he helped his lifelong hero get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tommy was drafted by the Eagles in 1957 and played on the team until 1964. At Franklin Field, he helped the Eagles win against Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers. There will be talk-backs after most performances that will include the cast, director Joe

Canuso and playwright Ray Didinger.

Million Dollar Quartet

December 1-19, 2021

Book By Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept & Direction By Floyd Mutrux

Inspired By Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis & Carl Perkins

Directed By Matt Silva

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. In December 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with a treasure trove of the greatest standards of the 1950s including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line" and "Hound Dog." Don't miss your chance to be a fly on the wall on this

unforgettable night in rock 'n' roll history.

Other World: A New Musical

February 23-march 20, 2022

Book By Hunter Bell

Music & Lyrics By Jeff Bowen & Ann McNamee

Directed By Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Choreography By Karla Puno Garcia

One moment Sri and Lorraine are in a garage on Earth. The next, they're magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, Other World. Now trapped in the game and in a race against the clock, this unlikely pair must work together, discover their inner strengths, and connect with gifted gamers and astonishing avatars in order to survive and find a way home. With art direction provided by Academy Award-winning Weta Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar), this heartfelt, humorous musical explores the connections we make on- and off-line, while celebrating the families and friendships we need to thrive in any world. Join us for this spectacular, original, otherworldly adventure. Your journey begins...now!

My Life On A Diet

April 6-17, 2022

By Renée Taylor & Joseph Bologna

Originally Directed By Joseph Bologna

In My Life on a Diet, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out juicy anecdotes about, and weight loss tips from, Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her highs and lows-on and off the scale-this comedy legend proves that the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

Brighton Beach Memoirs

May 11-22, 2022

By Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award-winning Playwright Neil Simon

Directed By Bud Martin

Neil Simon's coming-of-age comedy is a valentine to his family. In his "funniest, richest" (New York Daily News) play, the story centers around 15-year-old Eugene Morris Jerome as he tries to deal with his neurotic family, his uncomfortable crushes and his love for baseball. Set in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn in September 1937, this beloved classic touches and tickles the heartstrings.