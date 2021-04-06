Delaware Theatre Company Announces Tickets On Sale For 2020/21 Season TAKE 2

Delaware Theatre Company announces tickets on sale Tuesday, April 6, 2021, for our 2020/21 Season-Take 2!, a new outdoor performance series that will showcase a variety of Hollywood, Broadway and regional performers.

"We are thrilled to bring this new series to our community," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "Our hope is to bring longtime and brand-new patrons together to enjoy live entertainment in a casual outdoor setting-in front of our theatre!"

To ensure the safety and comfort of its patrons, DTC has designated 58 "boxes" in its outdoor seating space to accommodate either two or four people. Seating in the boxes is general admission-first-come, first-served. Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair and refreshments.

Performances will be held in the parking lot of Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the Riverfront. 8-show subscriptions, 5-show subscriptions, as well as Create Your Own packages (buy three or more shows and save) are all on sale.

To purchase tickets, call DTC's box office at 302.594.1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

The season offers:

May 4-8

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Tony-nominated Broadway star McClure (Chaplin: The Musical, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) brings his witty cabaret, accompanied by James Sampliner on keys and singer Maggie Lakis.

TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ-A TRIBUTE TO THE KING

May 11-15

Tues-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rodriguez, the winner of the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and star of Million Dollar Quartet, takes us on a journey invoking memories of the past.

Harry Hamlin-ICARUS, THE SUN AND THE LIMELIGHT

May 18-22

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

We know Harry Hamlin as a storied American actor; we don't know he started a fusion energy company that is on the verge of producing unlimited, safe, clean electricity.

Robert Dubac-BOOK OF MORON

June 1-5

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

In his fast-paced, thought-provoking Off-Broadway production, Dubac blends satire and theatre to skewer cultural hypocrisy with a clever, intelligent edge.

Robert Dubac-THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON?

June 9-12

Weds.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The second show in Dubac's satirical series nudges the battle of the sexes towards a humorous détente, cleverly combining theater and stand-up comedy that is provocative and insightful.

Robert Dubac-STAND-UP JESUS

June 13

Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Dubac's irreverent satire takes on the hypocrisy of modern-day evangelism, shining a light on false prophets, duplicitous politicians, and immoral sheeple.

June 15-19

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Manzari, an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominee best known for tap dancing, has appeared in 42nd Street and Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life.

June 22-26

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Pastuszek's cleverly curated cabaret salutes Judy Garland with music from The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade and Judy Live at Carnegie Hall.

THE WHITNEY PROJECT-A CELEBRATION OF BLACK JOY

July 13-17

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Musician and composer Jonathan Whitney's band features acclaimed singers Jea Street, Jr., and Nadjah Nicole, performing with storyteller TAHIRA.

Clare O'Malley-MY IMMIGRATION STORY

July 20-24

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Last seen at DTC playing the title roles in Saint Joan and Hetty Feather, actor/singer O'Malley takes us on a musical journey from alien to United States citizen.

Tony Braithwaite-ME, MY MIC, AND I

July 27-31

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Three-time Barrymore award winner Braithwaite combines stand-up comedy, impressions, storytelling and improvisation in his hilarious one-man show.

FOSTINA DIXON-5 WOMEN

August 6-7

Fri. & Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Dixon's musical/revue, inspired by Nina Simone's "Four Women," tells the stories of strong, successful Black women who overcome racial and gender discrimination.

